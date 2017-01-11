BRISBANE - Babar Azam's 98 and fifties from Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal powered the Pakistanis to 334 before Hasan Ali led the bowling with 3 for 18 to help defeat Cricket Australia XI by 196 runs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

In the team's only warm-up game ahead of the five-match ODI series against Australia, Babar topped the scoreboard with a 113-ball 98 that included 12 boundaries. Albeit against an inexperienced team, his runs could not have come at a better time for the No.3 after averaging just 11.33 across his six Test innings in Australia.

The Pakistanis were sent in to bat in their only warm-up game before the start of the five-match ODI series. Asad Shafiq opened the innings with Sharjeel, but that experiment failed when he was caught and bowled by fast bowler Henry Thornton who finished with 3 for 69 in his 10 overs.

But between Thornton's first and second wicket, the Pakistanis put on 262 in just over 40 overs. This effort was led by Sharjeel, who scored a 39-ball 62 and put on 83 for the second wicket with Babar, who then stitched partnerships of 78 for the third wicket with Shoaib Malik (49 off 60) and 101 for the fourth with Akmal (54 off 39), before falling two short of a hundred. The Pakistanis' lower order added 54 off the last seven overs to lift them to 7 for 334. Captain Azhar Ali came in at No. 8 and scored a run off the only ball he faced. Medium-pacer Cameron Green finished with 3 for 59.

The Pakistanis' opening bowlers Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali then dealt early blows to the hosts, taking the first four wickets within the first eight overs. A fifth-wicket partnership of 47 between Jason Sangha (20) and Josh Inglis - who top-scored with 70 - brought some stability, but was broken by Malik (2 for 20). Rahat Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Azhar all took a wicket each, before Hasan returned to finish the innings. Pakistan will be without paceman M Irfan in the ODI series after his return home following the death of his mother. Left-arm quick Junaid Khan will replace him, selected after impressive performances in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan's domestic competition. Despite taking 78 wickets in ODIs, Junaid played the last of his 52 one-dayers against Zimbabwe in May 2015 before being dropped due to poor form. Australia's ODI series against Pakistan gets underway at the Gabba on Friday.

Scoreboard

PAKISTANIS:

Asad Shafiq c & b Thornton 4

Sharjeel Khan run out 62

Babar Azam c Sangha b Thornton 98

Shoaib Malik c Inglis b Green 49

Umar Akmal c Inglis b Thornton 54

M Rizwan not out 22

Imad Wasim c Meredith b Green 15

M Nawaz c Meredith b Green 12

Azhar Ali not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb5, w11, nb1) 17

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 50 overs) 334

FOW: 1-12, 2-95, 3-173, 4-274, 5-280, 6-308, 7-330

BOWLING: H Thornton 10-1-69-3, R Meredith 9-0-62-0, W Sutherland 3-0-30-0, C Green 10-0-59-3, C Hinchliffe 4-0-23-0, W Bosisto 7-0-41-0, J Sangha 7-0-45-0

CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI:

T Dean lbw b Imad 0

W Pucovski c Asad b Hasan 10

S Raphael lbw b Imad 4

W Bosisto b Hasan 3

J Sangha c Sharjeel b Malik 20

J Inglis lbw b Azhar 70

C Hinchliffe b Shoaib 4

W Sutherland c Azhar b Nawaz 9

C Green c Sharjeel b Hasan 8

H Thornton b Rahat Ali 5

R Meredith not out 2

EXTRAS: (w3) 3

TOTAL: (all out; 36.2 overs) 138

FOW: 1-0, 2-8, 3-19, 4-26, 5-73, 6-95, 7-118, 8-126, 9-133, 10-138

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 6-0-23-2, Hasan Ali 6.2-0-18-3, Rahat Ali 7-1-29-1, Shoaib Malik 6-0-20-2, M Nawaz 7-1-37-1, Azhar Ali 4-0-11-1

TOSS: Cricket Australia XI

UMPIRES: D Koch, S Nogajski

MATCH REFEREE: S Taufel