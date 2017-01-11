CAPE TOWN:- Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the T20 and ODI series against South Africa as he has yet to fully recover from a bout of dengue fever, officials said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old was expected to make a comeback after a litany of injuries but will now have to wait until next month at least when Sri Lanka play three T20 internationals in Australia. He struggled last year with knee problems that kept him out of the World T20s, and late last year had bout of dengue fever.–Reuters