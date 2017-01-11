ISLAMABAD - Faizan Riaz and Shahzad Azam Rana helped Islamabad thrash joint holders Peshawar Region by 110 runs in the National One Day Cup-Regions 2016-17, Round One match played here at Diamond Ground Tuesday.

Peshawar skipper Iftikhar Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first. His decision paid off initially as Islamabad lost opener Shahn Masood in the very first over without troubling the scorers. Ahmed Shahzad (32) and Sarmad Bahtti made only 34 runs in the first power play but sensational batting from Shahid Yousaf (59), Faizan Riaz (78) and skipper Zohaib Ahmed (36*) helped them made 244-6. Khalid Usman and Aziz Ullah took two wickets each. Peshawar innings folded at 134 in 32.2 overs. Iftikar made 31 and Ali Gohar 27. Shahzad Rana claimed 4-30 while Ali Imran grabbed 2-29.

While a huge upset was witnessed when Rawalpindi were beaten by lowly Fata by 6 runs here at Margazar ground. Sohail Tanveer won the toss and opted to bowl first. Fata were all out for 224 in 46.4 overs. Hussain Talat slammed powerful 123 in 139 balls, hitting 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. Kashif Bhatti and Sadaf Hussain grabbed three wickets each while Sohail Tanveer also chipped in with 2 for 27. Rawalpindi were bowled out for 218 in 49.4 overs. Shadab Khan made 56. Asif Afridi, Saad Asif and M Irfan captured two wickets each.

At Pinid Stadium, Karachi Whites beat Lahore Whites by 7 wickets as match was reduced to 24 overs due to wet outfield. Batting first Lahore Whites could score 150-7. Anas Mahmood made 56. Anwar Ali captured 3 for 36 and Tabish Khan 2 for 33. Karachi Whites achieved the target in 22.2 overs losing three wickets. Akbar-ur-Rehman made 43 while Saad Ali remained unbeaten on 41. Qaiser Ashraf took 2 for 26. At KRL ground, Karachi Blues beat Lahore Blues by 10 runs on D/L method. Batting first Lahore Blues made 217-8. Kamran Akmal made 47, Saad Nasim 40. Sohail Khan took 4 -34 and Asghar 3-47. Karachi Blues made 204-5 wickets. Khurram Manzoor made unbeaten 114, Fazal Subhan 42. Match was reduced to 47 overs due to wet outfield. Karachi won by 10 runs on D/L method. –Staff Reporter