Former world champion Pakistan sets its sights on direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when it takes on the in-form reigning world champion and number-one ranked Australia in a five-ODI series starting in Brisbane on Friday.

Pakistan is currently in serious danger of failing to qualify directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament in the United Kingdom as Pakistan is on the eighth position with 89 points – two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies, said a statement issued by ICC today.

Host England and the seven highest-ranked sides on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2017 will qualify directly for the event proper to be held from 30 May to 15 July 2019. The four bottom-ranked sides will be joined by six teams from the ICC World Cricket League in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 and the top two sides will complete the 10-team World Cup line-up.

To maintain its pre-series ranking points, Pakistan needs to win one match of the series atleast, while victories in more than one match will help in earning crucial points.

If Pakistan wins two matches, then it will join Bangladesh on 91 points but will be ranked behind its Asian rivals by a fraction. In the case of Pakistan winning the series, it will move ahead of Bangladesh and, as such, will increase its chances of qualifying directly for the event it won in Australia in 1992.

On the other side of the coin, Australia will retain its pre-series points if it wins the series 4-1, while it will concede one point if it wins 3-2. Australia can fall from the top pedestal but to make it happen, Pakistan will have to win by 4-1 or better. However, considering that Australia leads Pakistan 33-16 on a head-to-head in its backyard, including 15 wins in 19 ODIs this decade, this looks highly improbable.

The ODI team rankings, unlike the Test rankings, are updated after each match and the ODI predictor function is available here.

Meanwhile, third-ranked India takes on fifth-ranked England in a three-ODI series starting in Pune on Sunday, 15 January. While India will be aiming to narrow the gap with second-ranked South Africa, England will be targeting an upward movement.

India can rise to as high as 114 points if it clean sweeps the series, but if the series result is reversed, then England can move up one place to fourth and India can slide to fifth.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings, newly appointed India captain Virat Kohli has number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa firmly within his sights. The Delhi batsman, who led India to victory in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in Malaysia, trails the South Africa star by 13 points.

David Warner, who destroyed Pakistan’s bowling in Sydney, is ranked third – just two points behind Kohli. England’s Joe Root is seventh, whereas Pakistan’s highest-ranked batsman is Babar Azam in 15th position.

Mitchell Starc, who was the Player of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, will start as the highest-ranked bowler in the upcoming One-Day International matches. He trails New Zealand’s number-one ranked Trent Boult by 13 points.

England’s Adil Rashid will start in fifth position, India’s Amit Mishra will begin in 12th spot and 39th-ranked Wahab Riaz of Pakistan is his side’s highest-ranked bowler.

Complete MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings can be found here.

Australia vs Pakistan

13 Jan – 1st ODI, Brisbane

15 Jan – 2nd ODI, Melbourne

19 Jan – 3rd ODI, Perth

22 Jan – 4th ODI, Sydney

26 Jan – 5th ODI, Adelaide

India v England

15 Jan – 1st ODI, Pune

19 Jan – 2nd ODI, Cuttack

22 Jan – 3rd ODI, Kolkata

Rank Team Points

1. Australia 120

2. South Africa 116

3. India 111

4. New Zealand 111

5. England 107

6. Sri Lanka 101

7. Bangladesh 91

8. Pakistan 89

9. West Indies 87

10. Afghanistan 52

11. Zimbabwe 47

12. Ireland 42