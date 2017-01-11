ISLAMABAD - Top seed Sara Mansoor registered another convincing victory to move into the semi-finals of the Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Tennis Tournament 2017 after thrashing Shahida Farooq in straight sets in the quarterfinal played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex Tuesday.

Sara Mansoor outclassed Shahida Farooq without conceding a single game in both sets winning 6-0 and 6-0. Sara will play Sarah Mehboob in semis today.

While in the other quarterfinal, Sarah Mehboob showed her dominance over Khunsha Babar winning in straight sets. Khunsha however managed to take three games in first set and one in second set before going down. Mahin Aftab and Meheq Khokhar also made it to semifinals after winning matches against respective opponents. Nida Ikram won her quarterfinal match of girls juniors U-18 against Zainab Ali Raja after a good contest; Yasha Atique defeated Fatima Ali Raja in second match. Pair of Khunsha Babar/Shimza Tahir won their quarterfinal against Shahida Farooq/Mahvish Chishtie.

Meanwhile, Subh-e-Nau has added of mixed doubles category in the tournament to provide players maximum chances to compete each other. Shahida Kausar Farooq, Chairperson Subh-e-Nau said SN always brought new trends and traditions in tennis and adding mixed doubles is a new trend in Pakistan as players had not played in mixed doubles for many years and this will give them chance to learn new techniques.