BRISBANE - Pakistan vice-captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to return home after his mother was admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU) in Karachi. Sarfraz was rested from the Pakistanis' warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI on Tuesday in Brisbane. Mohammad Rizwan, the other wicketkeeper on tour, kept wickets and scored a run-a-ball 22 not out in the visitors' 196-run win after scoring 334 for 7. While the PCB is yet to name Sarfraz's replacement, Kamran Akmal could be in line for a recall after he scored 1035 runs at an average of 79.61 in this season's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Incidentally, fast bowler M Irfan left the ODI squad on Monday following the death of his mother and Junaid Khan was named replacement.