ISLAMABAD - Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has come down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board’ top brass and held them responsible for series of poor performances by the national team against almost every Test playing nation and demanded their departure from the board to save cricket.

Sarfraz while talking to The Nation Tuesday termed there are lot of reasons behind green caps dismal run especially outside the subcontinent and UAE. He said the main reason was non-technical persons sitting at the helm of affairs and destroying Pakistan cricket and even don’t know the ABC of cricket but due to political background, they enjoy unlimited powers.

He also hold gambling mafia equally responsible as their of interests are inflicting huge damages to Pakistan cricket and uttered his surprise that no one including PCB Patron Prime Minister who could stop them from inflicting huge damages and taking national team to brink.

“If such pathetic performances were witnessed from any given Test playing nation, I am sure entire board would have been sacked and sent to home. But it doesn’t happen in Pakistan. I am surprised rather highly upset for what and why the PM is keeping mum on all the destruction going.

He said everybody is fully aware present head coach Micky Arthur doesn’t like chief selector Inzaman-ul-Haq and had termed him mother of all ills and levelled serious allegations against Pakistan team, when he was head coach of South African team.

Sarfraz said even the PCB had served a notice to Arthur but he never bothered to tender apology and now was appointed head coach of Pakistan team. “Now Inzamam selects a player, Artur refuses to accept that and Kamran Akmal is a classic example of that. He deserves to be in the squad, but was overlooked.”

He said there were number of reasons behind Pakistan team’s failure in England, New Zealand and now in Australia despite having a stronger team than these nations. “It is a bitter and harsh reality that Kiwis and Aussies doesn’t have that gutting edge required even at their own backyard to inflict such embarrassing defeats on green caps but due to highly questionable team selection, followed by non-planning does the trick for them and they managed to outclass Pakistan in every department of the game.”

Sarfraz said when runs were badly required from Asad Shafiq’s bat he flopped miserably and when he finally started to score he set new record batting at number 6. “Sami Aslam was a super flop and same was the case with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. His captaincy was also highly questionable and that was the main reason he fail to get best out of his team. Yasir Shah and M Aamir were the main culprits and total failure. Yasir he was highly over used. He is a match-winner, but was used as a utility bowler. Yasir was supposed to take wickets not to contain runs and his main role was to provide quick breakthroughs in which he failed to shine.”

Sarfraz also sought explanation from the PCB on the coaching methods of Arthur as despite spendin enough time with team he has failed to identify individuals’ roles in the team and players for different slots.

“He failed to form an opening pair or a front line bowling attack Pakistan made changes in every Test. Imran Khan, Sohail Khan and Rahat Ali were never used according to situation.”

He also questioned criteria behind selecting M Rizwan that why he remained with team without any effective performances. “Playing in Australia and New Zealand without specialist openers is a suicide and expecting miracles from part-timers is not more than day-dreaming. I once again request the PCB Patron to take notice of the situation and clean the board from non-technical persons or else be prepared for such poor and pathetic results on consistent basis,” Sarfraz concluded.