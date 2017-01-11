ISLAMABAD-Virtual Axis Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 will start at Arena Bowling Alleyin Karachi from 18th to 21st of this month.

While talking to The Nation soon after the press conference, Virtual Axis Pakistan CEO Kahwaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who is a know bowler as well, informed that we have decided to dedicate this championship to legendry Abdul Sattar Edhi in recognition to his matchless services to humanity. “As all know very well, Virtual Axis always takes lead in conducting mega bowling championships. We have also conducted National Tenpin Bowling Championship in 2014 in collaboration with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and had promoted number of talented players, sponsored them and also helped them to participate in international events.”

He said as a player, he always wanted to contribute in best possible manner and help deserving bowlers, who don’t have resources to even practice regularly despite having talent. “I had set up separate funds for not only such deserving bowlers to fulfil their passion, but also help them in continuing their education as well. It is national and moral duty of each and every individual, whom Allah had given resources to pass on benefits to those who can’t afford.” Ahmed said they were trying to convince some international players to come and compete in the event alongside some top professional bowlers of the country.

“I had also offered Islamabad bowlers a 50 percent discount in air tickets and also ready to arrange accommodation for them as well, while Pakistan’s top player Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera, Ali Surya, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Danyal Shah, Fazil Manya along with other top ranked national bowlers will be in action. We will distribute around Rs 500,000 cash awards amongst the players. Already around 300 entries had been received so far. We are also expecting some 200 female players as we already had received 150 entries so far. The last date of the entry is 15th and by then we will be very much clear about exact number of entries and how many international players are arriving.”

Ahmed offered to work with the PTBF again if they wanted his services saying he had always supported the national cause. “I don’t need any portfolios or office in the federation to help this beautiful game. I just want equal opportunities for all. Pakistan is highly blessed with talent despite limited resources. I am more than willing to offer my services and also extend sponsorship to deserving bowlers as well who are recommended by PTBF.”