LAHORE - The parents of Pakistan young ambassadors have praised the ‘Football for Friendship’ (F4F) and FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for promoting young talent at international level.

Talking to The Nation on Friday, M Moazzam Azam, father of young football ambassador M Yusuf, said: “As a father, there is nothing more cherishing than to see your son follow his dream. My son is a football fanatic, he eats, sleeps and breathes football and all he wants to do in life is to become a great footballer and achieve great things for Pakistan.

“When we came to know about the trials being conducted by FIFA-recognised PFF, we had just one aim to make him a part of it, so we told him to give his 200 percent and leave rest to Allah. We are thankful to PFF for putting in place such a transparent selection system that my son, without any reference, got selected based on his skills and his passion for the game. We also decided to go along with him to see every bit of his performance and see him being a part of this life changing event for my son.

“To represent your country in an event with 64 countries participating, it was a huge deal and all I told him was that there are two objectives you have to achieve, one is to perform your best on the field and second tell the world about true image of your country, fortunately, he achieved both the goals,” he added.

Moazzam said his son made so many friends there, who now wanted to visit Pakistan and their viewpoint about our beautiful country has completely reformed now. “Yusuf was made the head of his group of 8 countries for the young football ambassadors, he was interviewed by euro news, spoke on behalf of Pakistan at the international children’s forum and became the show stopper at the event with everyone focusing on him. Now I have just one dream to see my son Yusuf in Pakistan colours and achieve a lot of accolades for Pakistan,” he added.

Mother of young journalist Obaidullah said: “My kid Obaidullah is crazy for football and had a dream to represent Pakistan at any international forum. He never knew that he would get recognised by the PFF and got a chance to represent the country as a young journalist at a huge event called ‘Gazprom Football for Friendship’ at the age of 11 years only. Fahad Khan made Obaid’s dream come true.

“Obaid was selected after a vigorous two-day trial session, where he was assessed on various skills and I was amazed as there rarely is any institution in Pakistan that is working on merit and is nurturing the abilities of our country’s young talent. My son performed to the best of his abilities and from amongst his group of 8 countries, he was selected as head of the young journalists. He was taken care of by Fahad and he also groomed him and gave him extensive sessions on how to deal with the international world. Overall, I would thank the F4F and PFF for providing such a huge platform to the youngsters from entire world,” she concluded.

National operator for F4F in Pakistan Fahad said: “I would like to congratulate F4F global director Vladimir Serov and his entire team including Vadim Golubev, Svetlana Shatova, Mekhdev, Abdel Al-Rashed and every single one of them for managing this event in the best possible way and providing such a great platform to the young talents around the globe. It’s amazing how every one of them were so dedicated, committed and passionate and how tirelessly, they worked day and night not just to make the activities worthwhile.

“The F4F, in the long run, will have an effect on the coming generations as its bringing kids from around the world together joining countries through their future generations negating the politically motivated and flawed information spread around by media influencing perceptions of a layman. I see this programme getting bigger every year and we will do everything we can to play our part and connect more people with this in Pakistan and in Asia,” he concluded.