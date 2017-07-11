ISLAMABAD - As squash fever grips Islamabad, two of the brightest junior players of the country, Israr Ahmed and Ahsan Ayaz are eager to excel in the upcoming World-V and Egypt-V squash series.

Talking to The Nation, Israr and Ahsan, who played a highly significant role in helping Pakistan win the team title after 8 years long and hard wait, said: “We want to leave a huge mark in the matches. We have two matches each to play and we know, these chances don’t come too often. We are playing in the PSA tournaments and doing well there, but we also know that we will have to wait may be for years before even thinking about playing against Mohamed Aboulghar, Lucas Serme, Todd Harrity and Omar Mosaad.

“World number two Karim Abdel Gawad will also be in action against Farhan Mehboob, which will be like a dream come true, as Mehboob is no doubt one of the most blessed players of modern era and Gawad has recently become world number 1, so it will be a battle royal and one thing is quite sure that we will learn a great deal by only watching both in action,” he added.

Israr, who won major titles at junior level including US Open, Asian Junior Individual and helped Pakistan win the World Junior Team title, said he would be playing against the likes of American Todd Harrity and Egyptian Mohamed Aboulghar. “I was playing exceptional squash against Todd Harrity in the last year’s President Gold Cup and lost 3-1 after tough fight. I know I can upset him and it will be a great moment for me to play against Egyptian Aboulghar, where I will give my 100 percent and will not let down the federation.”

He said he knew that there was huge dip in his form recently and he was performing well in PSA events, but it was because of lack of proper training. “I was playing too many PSA events, due to which I couldn’t train hard, but now I have joined Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) in Islamabad and training very hard for the last two months. We are getting excellent facilities and physical fitness coaches Kashif and M Boota are working day and night with us, I am hopeful of doing well against top in the business.”

Sharing his views, Ahsan Ayaz, who played in the semifinals of the $15,000 PSA event in England last month and beat Todd Harrity and other top 40 ranked players before going down fighting in the semifinals, said he was full of excitement and couldn’t wait to face French Lucas Serme and Egyptian Omar Mosaad. “For me, it will be like dream come true to play against top players of squash world. The PSF is already doing a great job and these series will help Pakistani players a great deal in learning and improving their games.

“I don’t know why a few circles are criticising the federation. Let’s be honest, as the players like me will take may be years before we will be able to even think about playing against world’s elite group of players. It is a great imitative of the PSF and we all should appreciate the federation rather than pointing fingers at them.

“The federation is also sending all the players abroad for the PSA events. I feel it is the best time the government must focus on other sports as well, rather than focusing only on cricket, as other athletes’ services should also be recognised in the same fashion. We have won world junior title, but nobody bothers to say a few words of appreciation from government, announcing cash incentives is a far cry. The sponsors and private sector must lend a helping hand to other sports, as we have also won medals and raised national flag world over,” he added.

Sharing his views, PSF honorary secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said all the arrangements had been completed to conduct squash series.

He fully praised the CDA chairman for lending extraordinary support, and also Serena Hotels and all others, who were working for national cause.

“I am optimistic that the PSA will soon lift the ban on hosting international events in Pakistan. The successful conduct of back-to-back series against World-V and Egypt-V will open the doors of return of international sports to Pakistan,” Tahir concluded.