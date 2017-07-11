LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed Intra-court Appeal of suspended cricketer Khalid Latif against dismissal of his petition challenging proceedings of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) tribunal over charges of corruption.

Khalid Latif, moved the petition and submitted that the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code and tribunal was holding proceedings regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) corruption allegations against him. He contended that the single bench orders were not sustainable in the eyes of law. He submitted that the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code had status of law and it was mandatory to notify the same in the gazette of Pakistan. Since it was not notified in the gazette, therefore, it was illegal and without any force.

He submitted that the PCB chairman did not have any power to form a tribunal. The court was requested to set aside the LHC single bench order as well as tribunal proceedings. He requested the court to restrain tribunal from making a final decision on the issue. The court was also requested to suspend the tribunal proceedings till the final decision of the appeal. However, the bench declined the request to stop the PCB tribunal proceedings and adjourned the matter till July 10.

The bench had already declined two times the plea challenging tribunal proceedings after Khalid Latif’s counsel made request for the purpose. Latif has been charged for breaching Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

He faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and failure to report it, and another charge of attempting to lure other players to fixing.

The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari.