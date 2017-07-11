London - Defending champion Andy Murray reached a 10th successive Wimbledon quarter-final Monday as fellow heavyweights Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic attempted to join him.

Top seed Murray eased to a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over France’s Benoit Paire, who was trying to make the last eight for the first time at a tournament he once described as greatly “displeasing” him. World number one Murray will face Sam Querrey, who he leads 7-1 in career meetings, for a place in the semi-finals. “I thought I played well. Maybe a couple of sloppy service games in the first set but that was by far the best I’d hit the ball so far in the tournament. So I’m really pleased with that,” said Murray.

Only Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors (11 each) have reached more consecutive Wimbledon quarter-finals than Murray. The 30-year-old’s progress is particularly noteworthy as he came into the tournament nursing a hip injury. “Two weeks ago I was resting, I was also a little bit concerned. When you’re having issues a few days before a big event, it’s frustrating,” said Murray who has now made the last-eight in 24 of his last 26 appearances at the majors. “I’ve managed it well and I think I’ve played some good stuff. That was the best I’ve played so far in the tournament. I’m doing well so hopefully I keep it up,” he said.

Murray’s win meant that with Johanna Konta also making the last-eight in the women’s tournament, it is the first time since 1973 that Britain has two players in the quarter-finals. Querrey, the US 24th seed who knocked out Novak Djokovic in 2016, made the quarter-finals for a second successive year with a 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-7 (13/11), 6-3 over unseeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Later Monday, Djokovic takes a 1-0 career edge over unseeded Adrian Mannarino of France into his clash, with that win coming at Wimbledon in straight sets in the second round last year. Djokovic is bidding to make the last-eight for the ninth time. Federer, bidding for a record eighth Wimbledon title, faces Grigor Dimitrov boasting a 5-0 record over the man once tipped as his natural heir. Federer is attempting to reach the quarter-finals for the 15th time and set an Open era record for Wimbledon. It would also be a 50th Grand Slam quarter-final.

Nadal, fresh from a 10th French Open title, faces fellow left-hander Gilles Muller. The Spaniard is looking to make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 when he was runner-up. Nadal has a 5-1 record over Muller, although the Luxembourg grass court specialist beat him at Wimbledon in 2005.

The two-time Wimbledon winner is bidding to reach the last-eight at the Slams for a 32nd time against a player who has gone that far just once — at the 2008 US Open. However, Muller has never defeated a top five player in 22 attempts. Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic reached a fourth successive Wimbledon quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Roberta Bautista Agut of Spain.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, will look to reach his first semi-final at the All England Club when he faces Nadal or Muller. The day’s other last-16 matches feature eighth seed Dominic Thiem, looking to become just the second Austrian man to reach the quarters, facing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych.

Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic, the runner-up last year, was facing German 10th seed Alexander Zverev, who has never made the quarters of any major.