LAHORE - Winless Pakistan women cricket team is keen to end its campaign in the ICC Women World Cup on a winning note when it plays against the West Indies today (Tuesday) at Grace Road, Leicester.

Pakistan is the latest challenge awaiting West Indies, though both teams know reaching the semifinals is no longer a possibility, said the information made available here on Monday. Pakistan skipper Sana Mir said: "It's extremely important for us to finish this tournament on a strong note.” West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said: "We know how important these games are. We definitely want to win them and go home on a high."

Sana believes that her side must be at its best to finish as high in the standings as possible. Pakistan's elimination was confirmed on last Saturday, when it suffered a heavy loss to New Zealand, at Taunton, its fifth defeat of the competition. In patches, it has proven to be a match for any team, though consistency remains the next step for the side as it looks to build on its competition experience.

That's something captain Sana Mir who played her 100th ODI on last Saturday is hoping to achieve, starting at Grace Road tomorrow, Tuesday. "It's extremely important for us to finish this tournament on a strong note," said Sana. "We started off with a strong game, then things started slipping off, so it's extremely important to finish well. We have to be patient with the team. Not having Bismah Maroof around makes things tougher as a batter."

West Indies captain Taylor said: "We've been fighting really hard to win a game and we know there are two more to go. "We know how important these games are. We definitely want to win them and go home on a high. Going into Tuesday's game, we know it's not going to be easy because Pakistan haven't won a game", she asserted.

"We know Pakistan's usual team. They are going to come with their spinners because that's what they mostly do to all the teams. We should counteract their bowlers,” she added.

Taylor said: “Pakistan has always been a fighting team when they are playing against anyone,but I think everyone thinks West Indies is a team they want to beat.They all come out hard against us."

SQUADS:

PAKISTAN: Sana Mir (capt), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima,Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhter.

WEST INDIES: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters, Kycia Knight and Subrina Munroe.

Match starts at 2:30 PM