The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named former captain Ravi Shastri the new head coach of India, ending weeks of speculation over the high-profile job after Anil Kumble's dramatic exit.

The BCCI also appointed ex-paceman Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach and Rahul Dravid as the batting consultant for overseas tours.

“The term of the appointments will be till the World Cup 2019,” the BCCI said in a release.

Shastri, 55, was among five high-profile candidates interviewed on Monday for the post left vacant by ex-Test captain Anil Kumble, who resigned amid difficulties over his relationship with Kohli which he described as “untenable”.

An advisory committee of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had been tasked with selecting the new coach to head the Test team.

Earlier, speculation had been rife that Shastri, who served as India's team director between 2014 and 2016, is on friendly terms with Kohli and would therefore get the nod.