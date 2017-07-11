ISLAMABAD: The lone Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi has to wait for sometime more, to get an astro-turf to be

laid there.

According to sources, Holland based company `GreenFields Sports Turf Systems’ came here this month to lay an astro-turf in the hockey stadium named on Legendary Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh but went back without doing so.

The GreenFields Sports Turf Systems had pointed faults in the field on which the astro-turf was to be laid which needs to be rectified. “The astro-turf is lying in the ground under open sky and would get spoiled if it isn’t laid on the field in proper time,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs 149 million and despite claims of laying astro-turf in the stadium by the authorities, the project could not be materialized since the last three years.

When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul Waheed Babar admitted that GreenFields Sports Turf Systems team had gone back without laying astro-turf in the stadium due to faults in the field. “The faults in the field would be rectified this month and astro-turf would hopefully be laid in August,” he said.