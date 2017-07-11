Naseem enters World U-18 Snooker semis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s M Naseem Akhtar entered the semifinals of the IBSF World U-18 Snooker Championship 2017, after defeating Florian Nuble of Austria 4-1 in the quarterfinals held in Beijing, China on Monday. Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PSBA) media director Naveed Kapadia told The Nation that it was great performance by Naseem, as the youngster kept his composure and never showed any sign of nerves. “Pakistan snooker has a bright future as our players are doing wonders both at senior and junior levels globally. Despite highly tight financial situation, the PBSA is doing its utmost to provide international events to our players.” Naseem won 4-1 against Florian Nuble, as he lost the first frame 62-67, before going to win the next four frames 74-7, 86-29, 74-8 and 72-21.–Staff Reporter

Khawar elected member-at-large of BFA

LAHORE - Baseball Federation of Pakistan (BFP) president Syed Khawar Shah Monday elected as member-at-large of Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA). Khawar Shah, who is also West Asia Baseball Federation of Asia (WABFA) executive director, was honored by the BFA with an award for his valuable services and contribution to baseball in Asia in the general assembly (congress) held on July 4 in Yilan, Taiwan, a press release said. BFA president Tom Peng said that Shah's loyal and dedicated efforts played an integral role in our success. World Baseball and Softball Confederation president Riccardo Fraccari, who was also present in the meeting, appreciated Khawar Shah for his working for the development of baseball in West Asian region.–Agencies

Champ Rahm moves to 8th in rankings

PARIS - Spaniard Jon Rahm moved to a career-high world ranking of eighth on Monday, after claiming his maiden European Tour victory at the Irish Open. The 22-year-old fired a stunning seven-under-par final round of 65 to win at Portstewart by six shots. American Xander Schauffele gained 77 places to jump up to 82nd in the rankings, thanks to his first PGA Tour title at the Greenbrier Classic, where he birdied the final hole to win by a single stroke. According to world golf rankings, top 10 were 1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 12.22, 2. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 7.83, 3. Jordan Spieth (USA) 7.46, 4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 7.42, 5. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 7.16, 6. Jason Day (AUS) 6.88, 7. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 6.60, 8. Jon Rahm (ESP) 6.58, 9. Alex Noren (SWE) 6.26 and 10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.74.–Agencies

Aru incident a 'genuine mistake': Froome

PIRIGUEUX - Chris Froome reiterated on Monday his denial that he barged chief Tour de France rival Fabio Aru during Sunday's epic mountain stage. Froome finished the 181.5km ninth stage in third to increase his overall lead to 18 seconds, with Italian Aru now second after Geraint Thomas, the yellow jersey wearer's Sky team-mate, crashed out of the race midway through Sunday's stage. But there was a controversial moment on the final Mont du Chat climb when Froome had a mechanical problem and Aru appeared to break the unwritten rule not to attack the race leader in such a situation. Not given any help from other overall contenders, Aru quickly relented and Froome caught back up to his rivals without any drama. But moments later he appeared to barge his shoulder into Aru.–Agencies

Lukaku pays gushing farewell to Everton

LONDON - Romelu Lukaku bid a fond farewell to Everton as he contemplated life with Manchester United following his move for a reported #75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros) transfer record deal between British clubs. "I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton," the 24-year-old Belgian international striker said. "I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we've spent together. "I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you." Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 posted his comments on Instagram from Los Angeles where he is on holiday with now United teammate Paul Pogba. "To the staff at the the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in,” Lukaku added.–Agencies