London - When the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule was drawn up, both teams would have expected this match to decide who would top Group B and who would finish second. The first part still holds, but now the match will determine who stays and who makes an early exit from the tournament. That it has come to this is just another reminder that the format of the ICC Champions Trophy, and its elite, top-eight nature, makes for sub-plots that no one can predict.

South Africa lost to Pakistan, which had been roundly beaten by India. In turn, India lost to Sri Lanka, which had been outclassed by South Africa. That makes this match the first of the virtual quarter-finals of the group, the other one being Pakistan v Sri Lanka the following day.

In terms of form, both India and South Africa are even. They have each beaten one opponent they were expected to beat handsomely. They have also each lost matches unexpectedly. Both their respective captains and talismans have been dismissed for ducks in those defeats. This match will then come down to who turns up better on the day, and who can hold their nerve better.

The forecast for match-day is mostly bright. It looks likely that there will be a result, which rules out the possibility of the teams sharing points and India thus being assured of qualification because its net run-rate is higher. The Oval has been very friendly to batsmen in the competition, and with bright and sunny conditions, there is no reason for that to not continue.

India captain Virat Kohli says India will thrive under pressure in their make or break Champions Trophy clash with South Africa.

Although he is well aware of the criticism that would come with elimination at the group stage, India captain Kohli is remaining upbeat and he called on his players to embrace the high-stakes nature of their showdown with South Africa.

"It's become very exciting. Every game is effectively a quarter-final now," Kohli said. "In our group especially, all teams are on two points, and you have to win your next game to go through, which is an exciting position to be in for all teams. It's a great scenario where you literally have two matches now which are going to be even more competitive cricket. So we are pretty clear about the whole situation. It certainly opened up the whole table for sure."

South Africa also come into the final fixture on the back of a defeat, against Pakistan on Wednesday, but Kohli warned his team not to underestimate the Proteas. "We are against a very high quality side and we have to go out there and play good cricket," he said. "So there's no room for complacency in a tournament like this, and we as a team certainly don't feel that. Even if we had four points on the board right now, we still would have gone out there to try to beat South Africa, and that's exactly the mindset we are going to take into the next game."

AB de Villiers has vowed to end his barren run in the nick of time as the South Africa captain prepares for a must-win Champions Trophy showdown with India. After two disappointing performances with bat, De Villiers is under pressure to save South Africa from elimination in their final Group B match at The Oval on Sunday.

The 33-year-old's first golden duck in his long and successful ODI career came during South Africa's shock 19-run loss to Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. De Villiers has managed just four runs in the tournament, but the right-hander, who declared himself fully fit after recent hamstring problems, is convinced he will get back on track against India.

“Look, I'm still in good form. Still hitting the ball well, as always,” De Villiers told a press conference on Saturday. “It's just a matter of going out and doing it. There's nothing I can say here that's going to change anything except for that I still believe I can and hopefully I'll prove that tomorrow. But I'm very excited with this opportunity for the team and for myself on the big stage to go and just enjoy what we do best. We're very excited about tomorrow and I also feel really excited about the opportunities.” With both India and South Africa having taken one win from their two group fixtures, De Villiers' side must beat the holders to reach the semi-finals.”

South Africa haven't made the Champions Trophy final since winning the inaugural edition in 1998, but De Villiers expects his players to produce a dominant display, as long as they keep calm.

“It is a must-win game, but we've played quite a few of them in the last 12 to 18 months and we've had a lot of success in those must-win games,” he said. “The guys generally perform better if they are relaxed in their mind sets and not too tense. That's partly my responsibility to make sure there's no panic. It's really important to stay calm. Not get over-excited. The tendency will be there, because we all live for these kinds of moments.”

“That's why we play cricket, we want to play on the big stage against the big teams and tomorrow is one of those games.”

For some of De Villiers' harsher critics, the India showdown will also serve as a referendum on his captaincy. But the Pretoria-born star insists he doesn't care what the doubters say about him. “I think my captaincy is pretty good. I've thoroughly enjoyed every second out there,” he said. “Lost the last game, so that's never ideal for a captain. I understand what I'm trying to do out there. I'm really enjoying the captaincy." the Proteas captain said. “I think I make some good calls. But yeah, pencil's in your hand, and I unfortunately can't control what you're going to write but in my mind I'm a good captain." he added.

