LONDON - Batting all-rounder Dhananjaya De Silva has been called into the Sri Lanka squad ahead of their showdown with Pakistan at Cardiff on Monday after the in-form left-hander Kusal Perera was ruled out of the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy with a hamstring injury. De Silva, 25, has appeared in 16 ODIs to date, making three fifties and taking four wickets, and captained Sri Lanka A against England Lions earlier this year. He has also appeared in nine Tests, making two hundreds, and seven T20Is.