ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation Senior Vice President Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi met with Professional Squash Association CEO Alex Gough in Dubai in a bid to end ban on playing in Pakistan imposed by the PSA>.

While talking to The Nation PSF Honorary Secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan confirmed that SVP had a very positive meeting with Alex and he handed over security plan to Alex. Shahid Alvi will soon travel to meet Alex in London to finalise the PSA security firm visit to Pakistan, he added.

He said IGP Islamabad and all the security agencies are on board and the PSF has submitted a detailed plan to PSA. “We are confident the PSA will reconsider their unjust ban on allowing Pakistan to host the PSA events as Islamabad is the safest city in South Asia and squash is played under highly conducive environment. We had provided complete security plan including pick and drop from airport to the residence of players and all the security agencies will cover the security of the international players.”

He said they had requested the PSA to allow Pakistan to host six PSA tournaments this year like they had hosted for the last couple of years. “We requested them to allocate two $25,000, two $15,000 and same number of $10,000 events to Pakistan. We have managed to take permission of hosting national close circuit $5000 event in July this year in Karachi while I am quite hopeful of managing to get confirmation of hosting close circuit $5000 event as well.”

Tahir said Shahid Alvi will also discuss in detail during his visit to UK with PSA CEO regarding non-provision of visas by India to Pakistani players for the Asian Senior Individual Squash Championship held in India and issues of other importance. “We are also in talks to host friendly squash series with Egypt and other countries as well while junior squash camp is in progress at Mushaf Squash Complex and presently six players are training including Abbas Zaib, Mansoor Zaman Junior, Abdul Malik and Zeeshan Zaib, who will participate in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship in New Zealand from July 19 to 25. We are also working on grassroots level as well. We have detected two brilliant juniors, who are also brought to Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad and are presently training under national head coach.”

Tahir said the PSF will not compromise on age scrutiny and will continue to conduct age verification tests from time to time as the federation did not want to leave any minor flaw on their part. “We as world champions and winning most number of world titles know our responsibilities and can’t compromise on principles. Nasir Iqbal will also return from the USA next month, Farhan Zaman had already arrived and Farhan Mehboob had recovered well from his injury. We are imparting training from 10:00pm to 2:00am during Ramazan as two high profile junior events are just round the corner. We are very much aware of the importance as none of the Pakistani junior had managed to win World Junior Individual title. We are confident enough that one of these four players may break the deadlock and return with the coveted trophy.”

He said the PSF had devised different plans to achieve lost glory though the task is difficult but not impossible.

“We are working with full devotion, dedication and only one commitment and that is to take Pakistan squash back to old days heights. We are highly fortunate to have such a passionate personality in the shape of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman as the PSF President, who is highly involved and told us to focus on squash and forget about finances. SVP Shahid Alvi is highly optimistic persons and he had already started work on construction of new rooms at Mushaf Complex where players would reside. These eight rooms will help players and federation a great deal in achieving the goals. We are working with positive frame of mind and ready to listen to every positive suggestion, but will never compromise on discipline and no blackmailing will be allowed.”