ISLAMABAD - Veteran Saleem Baig was at the top on the inaugural day of the Ramazan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017, after scoring 1,051 pins with an average of 210.2 played here at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz Islamabad on late Friday night.

The event will be held from 9th to 11th in which Master singles and media singles events will be held. Top national bowlers from across the country will be seen in action in the event. MPA Javeed Naseem was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He lauded players and Pakistan Ten Pin Bowling Federation for creating opportunities for the youth to enjoy playing in highly conducive environment.

As the Masters singles started, it was the former national champion Saleem Baig, who climbed the leader board with superb display of bowling and showed why he is still rated as one of the best bowlers of the country, SIkandar Hayat occupied second place with 1,019 pins in total of 5 games with an average of 203.8, while two-time former national champion, Ijaz Ur Rehman was on 3rd spot by scoring 1,017 pins with 203.4 average. Saqib Shahzad, Afzal Akhtar, Mehboob and Rana Shahzad qualified for the next round of Master singles. Next round of master singles and media event will be play on today (Sunday).