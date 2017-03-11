Islamabad-All-rounder Ali Imran will lead the Rahat&Shuja cricket team in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II tournament.



Rahat&Shuja Impex chairman Peer Syed Makhdoom Abbas M Shah Hamdani said this and added: “I know I have selected an inexperienced side, as none of the players have experience of playing at the higher level, with only exception of Ali Imran and a few others, but in my opinion, these young guns will fight and excel. In case they fail in first attempt, they will click next time.



“I have appointed first class player Azhar Ayub as head coach, while Asif Islam Bajwa is their mentor, Ehetesham Sabri is manager and Sagheer Naz assistant manager,” he added. He said the team would depart today (Saturday) for Gujranwala as team had to play maximum matches there, while some to be played at Faisalabad. I will remain present to buck up my team,” Abbas concluded.



Team captain Ali Imran thanked Abbas and others and said: “I want my boys play fearless cricket and just enjoy the game and leave the rest.”