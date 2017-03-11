Lahore-Newage/Master Paints team patron Farooq Amin Sufi has said that they want to win the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 for their foreign player Juan Cruz Losada.

Talking to the reporters on Friday, Sufi Farooq said that they had best team combination and horses and his team was fully capable of winning this year’s National Open. “We have prepared very well for the prestigious tournament and made a strong team, consisting of top national players Hissam Ali Hyder, Adnan Jalil Azam and I, and also a foreign player Juan Cruz Losada is also a part of us. Our horses are also of best quality, who will help us display high-quality polo, register crucial victories and win the final.”

“A shocking news that jolted our team was death of Losada’s mother in Argentine, but instead of leaving the team and tournament, he decided to stay here and complete the biggest tournament of Pakistan polo on special requests of his family members. They were of the view that this was the event for which he prepared really hard and had strong desire to win it. Now the team is eager to win the title for Losada. I hope we will play well and emerged as champions,” he added. “All the participating teams are strong and super fit to give tough time to each other and it is going to be very tough and challenging tournament,”he added.

The Lahore Polo Club has hired international neutral umpires to conduct the matches in a transparent manner. He said: “Hiring neutral umpires is a good step taken by the club while it is also helping making the event controversy-free.” He also lauded Bank Alfalah for sponsoring this prestigious event and hoped they would continue their support for the promotion of the game of kings.

“The level of Pakistan polo has been rising with each passing day and people from in and outside the country coming to witness the best quality polo at Lahore Polo Club. The polo lovers from across the globe have been following Pakistan polo, which has a key role in boosting Pakistan economy. I hope with more interest of masses and sponsors in the game, it will further flourish in the country,” Farooq concluded.