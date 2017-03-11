islamabad - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted initial findings report on spot-fixing in the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday.

The reliable sources told The Nation that FIA had mentioned different points, how to prevent spot-fixing and players’ involvement in this scam, while it was also stressed in the report to carefully monitor the evidences and proves provided by the PCB and forensic help should be taken to determine the actual culprits.

The sources said it was also taken into account that players deliberately erased the messages in their cell phones. “It was also taken into account that it was not about the involvement of a few players and it is not just their individual act, but in fact, it is about the reputation of the entire PSL and the country and such things bring bad name to the country and badly tarnish its image,” they added.

The Interior Minister directed FIA to take all aspects into account, go into each and every detail and thorough investigation from every angle must be conducted. He also directed FIA not to bow down under any pressure from any quarter and just focus on free, fair and impartial investigation and find out actual culprits.

The minister also directed FIA to complete findings as early as possible and submit detailed report to him so that the persons, who inflict huge damages on the game and PSL, must be taken to task and exemplary punishments must be awarded to them. “There is no room for the spot-fixers and match-throwers in Pakistan and in cricket,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that after this incident, entire cricketing world once again raised fingers at Pakistan cricket. When Najam Sethi had announced that Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were involved in spot-fixing as both were sent home immediately while an inquiry was also conducted against lanky pacer M Irfan and other few players, whose names were not disclosed by the board, the PSL head should have provided those evidences to the Interior Ministry and FIA, which could help in finding the real culprits, but after a lapse of almost one month, nothing was heard from him and others.

Any further delay from providing those solid proofs could bring disaster to Pakistan cricket, which can further diminish its image globally. A stern action against culprits and across the board operation cleanup is the only way to save cricket from further downslide.