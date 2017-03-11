SYDNEY:- Trevor Hohns was named as the chairman of Australia's cricket selectors on Friday after steadying the ship as caretaker chief following a string of defeats last year. Hohns, who took over as caretaker chairman when Rod Marsh quit following an embarrassing home series defeat to South Africa, joins Greg Chappell, Mark Waugh and coach Darren Lehmann on the four-man panel. Cricket Australia said the panel had also been restructured with Hohns, Chappell and Lehmann focusing on Test and one-day selection, with Waugh and Lehmann picking the Twenty20 squads.–AFP