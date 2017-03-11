Sharapova wild card critics slammed

MOSCOW - Russian tennis supremo Shamil Tarpishchev on Thursday blasted players who oppose Maria Sharapova's hopes of winning a French Open wild card, describing the former world number one as "irreproachable, and a true professional". Sharapova will return to the sport in Stuttgart on April 26 after doping ban. However, she will need French Open organisers to hand her a wild card at Roland Garros, where she is a two-time winner, as her world ranking was wiped off during her ban imposed for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open. France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said he didn't think Sharapova should get a Paris invitation. "I would not do it," he said. "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, the kid's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message."–AFP

Kimi sets new benchmark as Ferrari fly

BARCELONA - Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen smashed teammate Sebastian Vettel's best time in pre-season testing by nearly half a second to dominate the morning session of the final day of testing on Friday. Raikkonen edged to within three tenths of the track record in 1min 18.634sec to register the fastest time of the day by nearly a second. Vettel's best of 1min 19.024sec on Thursday had already raised hopes that Ferrari, who haven't won a drivers' championship since Raikkonen's success in 2007, can bring an end to Mercedes' three years of dominance. Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed Ferrari were "bluffing" with their eye-catching testing times and Mercedes may be keeping their powder dry for the first Grand Prix of the year in Melbourne on March 26.–AFP

Saleem wins National Table Tennis title

ISLAMABAD – Saleem Abbas won the 53rd National Table Tennis Championship after defeating Rameez by 4-3 in the best-of-7 final played here at Liaqat Gymnasium on Friday. Saleem was almost down and out in the final against his own pupil Rameez, who was leading 3-0 in the best-of-7 final, winning the first game 12-10, second 13-11, third 11-5, but Saleem then showed his class and came from brink to win next four games 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 and 11-3 to land title. Ayesha Sharjeel beat Ghazala Basit 4-2 to win the females title. She won the final by 5-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 and 11-8. After winning the final, Saleem announced his retirement from playing at national and international levels as he wanted to give chance to generation next. IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada was chief guest at the finals.–Staff Reporter

IGP volleyball tourney enters semis stage

LAHORE - Army, Police, Navy and Wapda entered the 1st IGP Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament semifinals here at the Wapda Sports Complex on Friday. In the first match of the day, Army outclassed Wapda 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22. In the first game, Mohib gave lead to Wapda but Army bounced back through Farooq, Waseem and Haider to win the game. Wapda was trailing at 9-17 in the second game when Murad and Mohib played exceptionally to give their team 20-19 lead. Army’s Fakhar earned three significant points but Wapda once again took lead through Muneer which couldn’t last long as Yaseen hit some sturdy smashes to provide Army a well-deserving win. The second match of the day saw Punjab defeating Azad Kashmir 28-26, 25-19, 15-25 and 25-20 while Navy beat Police 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17 in the third match.–Staff Reporter

LPSS 5-a-side Football Tournament

LAHORE - The Laurelbank Public School System (LPSS) is going to organise 5-a-side Football Tournament, which will get underway on March 17 here at the Alhamra Town Campus. LPSS Director Finance Imran Mian has said that the event has been divided into two categories as the first category has students of class 8 and under while the second category consists of football clubs. He said cash awards of Rs 70,000 would be distributed among the winners. More teams and clubs can register their names till the closing date, he added. “Our school system not only focuses on curricular activities but also gives stress upon co-curricular and extracurricular activities that’s why we have been producing bright and shinning students, who are excelling even after leaving the school.”–Staff Reporter