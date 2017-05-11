Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Nawaz pleaded guilty in front of the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and confessed that bookies contacted him during Australia tour, reported Waqt News.

He did not, however, tell PCB about this contact because of which disciplinary action will be taken against him, reports said.

According to sources, after his confession, disciplinary committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take action against Nawaz.

His case will not be sent to judicial investigation commission as he pleaded already.

While talking to the channel, reporter Hafiz Imran said that it is expected, Nawaz will not face major punishment.

“He is expected to be fined and face ban for short period of time like Muhammad Irfan,” said the reporter.