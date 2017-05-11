Cricket legend Kapil Dev is backing India to win a new Champions Trophy title next month, saying the team has the ability to go the distance in the 50-over tournament.

India, who beat hosts England in the 2013 final, have retained eight players from that successful campaign including skipper Virat Kohli.

India edged past England 2-1 during their one-day international series in January, with the players continuing their good showing in Tests and Twenty20 matches.

"The way they are playing, yes, definitely...I believe we have the team and the ability," Kapil said of India's chances of defending their title in the tournament starting June 1.

As long as India stay clear of injuries "I don't see any reason why we can't win the event," Kapil said.