ISLAMABAD - Karachi Region Whites hammered Bahawalpur Region by 8 wickets in the Inter-Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 round seven Group-A match played here at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Bahawalpur were bundled out for 139 in 43.1 overs with Ali-ul-Hasan scoring 33. M Ali Khan bagged 3-22 while Arish and Adil captured two wickets each. In reply, Karachi reached home in 40.2 overs losing just two wickets. Umar made unbeaten 51.

At National Ground, AJK beat Dera Murad Jamali by 3 wickets in low-scoring match. Batting first, Dera Murad were all out for 157 in 41.3 overs with Fida Hussain hitting 39. Zohaib Bokhari claimed 3-20 while Mohsin, Hammad and Najam took 2 wickets each. In reply, Nouman Ijaz (59) helped AJK achieve the target in 40 overs losing 7 wickets.

At Margazar ground, Sialkot toppled Karachi White by 7 runs. Sialkot posted 279-8 in 50 overs. Ghulam Mohiuddin struck 76 while Ahmed Bilal contributed with 51. Salman took 3-39. In reply, Karachi Whites could score 272-9 in allotted overs. M Zeeshan hit 72 and Ali Qasim 48. Asad Ali grabbed 4-26 and Ghulam Mohiuddin 2-65.

At Diamond ground, Islamabad Region thrashed Hyderabad by 9 wickets in one-sided affair. Hyderabad were bundled out for meager 80 in 21.5 overs. Abu Huraira ripped through top order by grabbing 4-14, Haris took 3-27 and Sardar Khan 2-24. Islamabad achieved the target in 12.4 overs with Rohail Nazir smashing unbeaten 27.