ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be taking up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to compensate for not playing with Pakistan in bilateral series as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). A PCB official said the board would be taking up the matter in the ICC's Annual General meeting to be held in June. "The agreement to play series against India was a legal contract but India did not honour it," he said.–APP