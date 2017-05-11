PCB blank on Aamir's retirement matter

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is totally unaware of left-arm pacer M Aamir's considering retiring from Tests in order to prolong his ODIs and Twenty20 cricket career. In a bid to focus more on ODIs and T20s, Aamir talked about his retirement views with his teammates and the management in the ongoing Test series against West Indies. "That discussion of Aamir with his teammates and management had been leaked somehow," a PCB official said. "The PCB is unaware of this whole incident but obliviously the team management in West Indies would look into the matter," he said. However, the official said it was Aamir's personal decision to retire from Test cricket but until now he had not told anything about the discussion or his retirement decision to the board.–APP

Shehzad to return home to join ailing mother

KARACHI – Team management has accepted a request by opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad for releasing him from the squad to join his ailing mother in Pakistan. The sources in PCB have confirmed that Ahmed has requested the management to release him as he wants to be with his family before the Champions’ Trophy in the UK. “Ahmed wants to be with his mother who is unwell and currently under treatment for a serious disease diagnosed a few weeks back,” the source said. “After Ahmed was ruled out of the third Test due to his own illness, he requested that he should be allowed to go back to Pakistan and see his mother before he joins squad back in Birmingham for the Champions’ Trophy,” the source said. The PCB is now making travel arrangements for Ahmed, who will return on first available option.–Agencies

Mian Iqbal Club thump Imperial Club

LAHORE - Mian Iqbal Memorial Club has thumped Ideal Club by 6 six wickets in the Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 match. Ideal Club, opted to bat first, were all out for 234 runs in 31 overs. M Ishfaq slammed 41 runs while Ijaz Ahmad scored 27 and Rana Yasir Ali contributed 23. Adnan was the key bowler of Mian Iqbal Club who ripped through Ideal Club batting line up by grabbing 3 wickets for 40 runs while Ali Raza and Waseem Iqbal took 2 wickets each. Mian Iqbal Club replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of just 4 wickets. M Ahram was top scorer of the match as he hammered unbeaten 64 runs while he was ably assisted by Waseem Iqbal who struck unbeaten 54 while Umer Haider hit 36. Rana Saqib Phool bagged 3 wickets for 61 runs.–Staff Reporter

PHF names Pakistan Whites squad

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced Pakistan Whites to play a three-match series against Pakistan Seniors in various cities from today (Thursday). "The team comprises talented upcoming players, who have the potential to get a place in the national team in due course of time," said PHF spokesman. He said the series would help in shortlisting players for their further grooming. Whites team consists of Waleed Akhtar and Munib-ur-Rahman (goalkeepers), Kashif Shah (capt), Mubashir Ali, Asad Aziz and Sohail Manzoor (fullbacks), Taimoor Malik, M Qasim, Ghazanfar Ali and Faizan Jonty (halfbacks), Shan Irshad, Awiasur Rahman, Khizar Akhtar, Rana Sohail Riaz, M Rizwan, Bilal Qadir, Kareem Khan, Saran bin Qamar, Zeeshan Bukhari, Salman Razzaq, Umar Hamdi and Nohaiz Malik (forwards).–Staff Reporter

Indian shooters stopped for carrying guns

NEW DELHI - India's national shooting team have been forced to spend the day at an airport after customs officials refused to allow them back into the country carrying guns and ammunition. The embarrassing gaffe left top shooters, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gurpreet Singh, stranded for over 12 hours at Delhi's international airport until their paperwork cleared, National Rifles Association of India spokesperson Rajeev Bhatia told AFP. The shooters returning from competitions abroad were told the appropriate customs official required to clear their firearms was not available, despite the team insisting they had followed standard procedures. They were finally allowed through after spending most of the day languishing at the airport, leaving them exhausted and athletes demanding an explanation.–AFP