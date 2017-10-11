ISLAMABAD - Burban Greens lifted the 1st Sardar Sajid Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament 2017 after beating Burban United by 2 runs in the final played at Burban Cricket Stadium.

PTI leader and former Tehsil Nazim Sardar M Saleem Khan graced the final as chief guest. The tournament was organised by UC Rawat’s Ittehad Group, in which 30 teams from different localities participated. Burban Greens, batting first, posted 133-6 in allotted overs. Saleem Abbasi was top scorer with 40 while Altaf Ahmed hit 38.

Ali Iqbal captured 2-18. In reply, Burban United could score 131-7, despite a gallant 52 by Raja Imran. United required just 5 runs to win the final with 5 wickets intact but Ahsan Abbasi’s finest spells restricted United to just 2 runs in 6 balls. Ahsan grabbed 3-12 while Bilal and Waqas Ali took two wickets each. Ahsan was named player of the final and player of the tournament and was awarded Rs 45,000 cash. Burban Greens received Rs 200,000 while the runners-up earned Rs 100,000.