KABUL:- Former Australia batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones will coach Afghanistan in their upcoming Hong Kong tour, officials said Tuesday, in the latest sign of the team's rising fortunes. Jones, who visited Kabul last month to commentate on the Shpageeza Twenty20 tournament, will take charge for Afghanistan's four-day Intercontinental Cup game from October 20-23, and could become a permanent fixture, the Afghan cricket board said. "(The) Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Dean Jones as its head coach for the four-day Intercontinental games in Hong Kong," it said in a statement.–AFP