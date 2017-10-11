Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has cancelled the membership of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) membership.

According to FIFA spokesperson, PFF has been told about the suspension and federation cannot take part in any football related activities from now on wards.

According to official statement of FIFA website, "The Bureau took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes."

The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF, the statement further read.