ISLAMABAD - An inquiry against illegal restoration orders of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Ganjera is on the cards and it is likely that DG to be suspended by the establishment division.

The sources confirmed The Nation that establishment division has sought explanation in writing from Azam Dar as on what grounds and powers, he signed Ganjera’s restoration orders. The sources said letter in this regard was sent to the PSB and high-level inquiry is about to be initiated.

Despite learning lessons from his three-month suspension and ensuring rules and regulations in the PSB, Ganjera has started destroying national wealth with both hands and there is no one who may stop him from self-styled policies. He enjoys too much support from IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and never listens anything against him.

Soon after retaking charge on the signature of Director National Federations M Azam Dar, as establishment division and ministry of IPC was not ready to melt under Riaz Pirzada pressure, who took advantage of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification and set aside all rules and regulations to get Ganjera back as DG. After taking charge, Ganjera wasted very little time to embark on national and international tours and it doesn’t stop here, as misusing his powers and minister’s backing, he gave permission to highly unauthorized persons to not only stay at the PSB hostels, but also enjoy free meals, tours and TADAs.

In the past, Ganjera had managed to send irrelevant persons abroad and nobody bothered to seek explanation from him. On his personal interference, Asbooh was taken to Australia with footy team. The same lady was first hired on daily wages in the PSB as trainee doctor, then she was hired as swimming instructor. Now for the last week or so, she is staying at Fatima Jinnah Hostel room No 23 and to make things further interesting, the same lady left for Quetta to attend a course organised by PSB along with Dr Waqar, Habib Shah, Shazia Ejaz and Asfa. Ganjera included the lady as special case and the PSB is bearing all her expenses.

IPC secretary Amjed Ali Khan is not melting under the minister’s pressure and not ready to listen to illegal orders and Ganjera is fully aware of it so he is trying to prolong his job and plundering national wealth with both hands. The sources inside the PSB have confirmed to this scribe that a very expensive generator was bought in 2013 to conduct National Games under Gen Sahi-led POA, which went missing. But now the sources said that the same generator is installed at Ganjera’s residence in Sargodha, while a brand new Toyota Corolla, which was bought for Narowal Sports Complex, is under personal use of the DG and is being used at his Islamabad residence located in the PSB premises.

The sources further revealed that Ganjera set to sanction a whopping Rs 3.5 million bill, which was presented by XEN Ijaz Yousafzai for the whitewashing Roshan Khan Squash Complex and Ganjera has been demanding further money from the ministry to renovate the complex. The said gentleman was sent to the PSB on deputation from ministry and according to laws, he couldn’t be made XEN. “The PSB being is run like an army institution as MES rules are applied for given contracts and a lot of financial embezzlements were witnessed and millions of rupees forgery was detected, but the PSB finance department is keeping mum.

It is high time when IPC secretary Amjed Ali Khan must take notice of the situation and stop illegal orders of the DG, who is violating rules and regulations and running the PSB as his personal property.

The sources disclosed that a whopping Rs 100 million contract was signed for Liaqat Gymnasium roof renovation, which is in tatters and any untoward incident could happen and roof could cave in any moment. It is national and moral responsibility of IPC minister Riaz Pirzada to pay heed towards ensuring rule of law and stop his blue-eyed DG from self-styled policies. When this scribe contacted Director Media Azam Dar to seek his point of view regarding the said generator, he said: “The generator was not bought for national games, but he was not aware about whereabouts of the generator.” When asked about Asbooh’s visit to Quetta and accommodation at the PSB, he failed to give answer. About the usage of new official vehicle for personal use of Ganjera, he said he is not aware of that. About whitewash of Roshan Khan Complex, he said he is unaware of the bill. It is high time Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi should take notice of the situation and seek detailed report from the neutral persons.