Lahore - Multan Sultans started their HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL) campaign on Tuesday with the announcement of their first nine picks in the expansion draft.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara and West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard are the two overseas imports in the squad. The Sultans went with the experience of all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Sohail Tanvir, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Tuesday.

Malik’s two-year association with Karachi Kings came to an end last week. The former Pakistani captain has amassed a total of 7,124 runs in 279 T20 matches and he will be keen to continue his stellar T20 form for Multan Sultans. Multan-born batsman Sohaib Maqsood will turn up for his home city in the third season of the Pakistan Super League. He is joined by leg-spinner Irfan Khan and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti to make up Multan’s nine picks.

“Multan Sultans have gone for experience and a strong Pakistani core with this selection,” said Multan Sultans president Asher Schon.

MULTAN SULTAN PICKS: Shoaib Malik (platinum), Kieron Pollard (platinum), Kumar Sangakkara (diamond & mentor), Sohail Tanvir (diamond), M Irfan (gold, ambassador), Junaid Khan (gold), Sohaib Maqsood (silver), Kashif Bhatti (silver) and Irfan Khan (silver).