Nadal savouring winning feel again

SHANGHAI - World No 1 Rafael Nadal Tuesday said he savours each victory more than ever after returning to peak form this year following a succession of injuries. The Spaniard won his sixth title of the year on Sunday in Beijing, fresh from lifting his third US Open title. Nadal's resurgence after injury is one of the tennis storylines of 2017 along with similar rejuvenation of old rival Roger Federer. Speaking at Shanghai Masters, Nadal said: "Of course it is a nice feeling (to win a tournament after injury). But it is a feeling that I already had a few times in my career. Of course, it is not the positive thing, because it's better don't have injuries. "But at the same time, the only positive thing about injury is when you come back and when you have success, you appreciate it even much more."–AFP

Samad, Ashfaq guide Mehran Club to win

ISLAMABAD – Samad and Ashfaq braces helped Mehran Club thrash Elite Club 6-0 in the Kiran Club Football Tournament 2017 here at I-10 Football ground. Islamabad Football Association (IFA) vice president M Zaman was chief guest on the occasion. Chief organiser Haji Abdul Sattar introduced both the teams with the chief guest. Samad scored the first goal in the 10th and made it 2-0 in the 15th minute. Daniyal scored the third goal in the 30th minute to finish the first half at 3-0. Saqlain scored the fourth goal in 57th minute, while Ashfaq scored a brace by scoring the team’s fifth goal in 79th minute and then in the 80th minute. Chaman Khan supervised the match as referee and was assisted by Saddique Bangash and Shamoon Khan. A total of 24 teams are taking part in the tournament.–Staff Reporter

PDSF demands PSB, POA affiliation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Deaf Sports Association (PDSA) is renamed as Pakistan Deaf Sports Federation (PDSF) after a meeting held under the chair of president Nasir Mahmood Dar. PDSF secretary Tauseef Ahmed said: “Now Islamabad office of the federation will operate as head office instead of Lahore’s. The decision was taken in the best interest of deaf persons, who want to showcase their skills.” He said: “We have conducted cricket, badminton, hockey, tenpin bowling and other events and we have a number of talented special athletes in almost all the sporting fields. We will provide the talent a platform and give them international exposure. It is our request to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to grant us affiliation,” he added.–Staff Reporter

Trophy of Twenty20 Cup 2017 unveiled

LAHORE - The trophy unveiling ceremony of Pepsi Twenty20 Cup 2017 was held here at a local hotel with 16 teams vying against each other to clinch the prestigious trophy. Pepsi Cola International Pakistan GTM Ali Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and later, he, along with CPS Club chairman Ahsan Zaki, unveiled the glittering trophy. Also present on the occasion were Uniform Industry Director Sheikh Bilal, Total Parco Marketing Manager Husnain Qayyum Khan, Brighto Paints Brand Ambassador Pakistan Umar Ubaid, captains of all the teams and others. After draws, the teams were divided into four pools while the top teams of each pool will qualify for the next round. The tournament will stroll into action here from October 14. CPS Club Private Limited also launched their website “CPL Live” where the date of entire players and detail of each and every match of this season will be available. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Ali Khan lauded the CPS Club for conducting the CPS T20 Cup saying such events provide very healthy and vigorous environment to the employees of multinational companies to keep them healthy and do their work in a befitting manner. “I hope the CPS club will continue organising the event on regular basis and keep on providing better and friendly environment to the club members.”–Staff Reporter