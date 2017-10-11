LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim women's cricket selection committee headed by Basit Ali has announced 14-member women’s team squad along with four reserves to feature in the ICC Women’s Championship round one against the New Zealand women team.

The three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals are scheduled to be played during the series from October 31 to November 14 this year. Sana Mir, who was sacked as captain of Pakistan women’s team recently, has been included in a 14-member squad.

Sana’s long stint as ODI captain – she had stepped down as T20I captain after the World T20 last year – came to a bitter end after Pakistan finished without a single win in the Women’s World Cup 2017. After the tournament, team coach Sabih Azhar wrote a scathing report that claimed Sana was autocratic and unhelpful towards the younger players, among other things. Sana, who crossed the landmark of playing 100 ODIs during the World Cup, led her country in 72 matches with 24 wins and 45 losses since taking over in 2009. Interestingly, she has not been a part of any of the team’s training sessions of late.

Bismah Maroof will captain the national side. She had been named T20I captain after Sana stepped down last year and replaced her as ODI captain at the time of the shake-up late last month. The matches against New Zealand will also be part of the first round of the ICC Women’s Championship. Javeria Khan, the other experienced name in the mix, is the new vice-captain of the squad, while Mark Coles, the New Zealander, has been appointed to coach the team.

Notable omissions from the squad included Asmavia Iqbal, the experienced pacer who took eight wickets in the World Cup, Kainat Imtiaz, also a medium pacer, and Nain Abidi, who scored a half-century in Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka in their final game.

Sidra Amin, the batter who has played 15 ODIs and the same number of T20Is, came back into the squad after last turning out in an international in July 2016, while Aiman Anwer, the medium pacer, and Aliya Riaz, the offspinner, returned after being left out of the World Cup squad.

WOMEN SQUAD: Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Javeria Wadood (vc), Bismah Maroof (capt), Sidra Amin, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Natalia Pervaiz, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Yousaf. RESERVES: Anam Amin, Fareeha Mahmood, Ayesha Naz and Rameen Shamim.