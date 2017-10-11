ISLAMABAD - Wapda routed Islamabad by 6 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round three Pool A match here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

Wapda achieved the target for the loss of four wickets. Needing 143 runs for win, Wapda achieved the target in 39 overs on the second day of the match. Salman Butt scored 62 while Aamir hit unbeaten 33. Hamza Nadeem took 2-39. Earlier, Islamabad resumed their second innings at overnight score of 52-4 and were all out for 177 in 56 overs. Faizan Riaz slammed 35 and Babar Rehman unbeaten 33. M Asif grabbed 6-53 and M Bukhari and M Ali took 2 wickets each.

In another Pool A match at Abbottabad Stadium, Peshawar scored 187-3 in their second innings, thus had overall 197-run lead. Sahibzada Farhan scored 51. Earlier, NBP resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 70-1 and were all out for 254, thus conceded 10 runs first innings lead, Ramiz Raja made solid 150, Ali Asad contributed 63, Imran Khan Senior took 4 for 76 and Israrullah 3 for 18.

In Pool B match played at Pinid Stadium, PTV were set to take first innings lead against Rawalpindi as they finished day two at 251-9. PTV’s Taimmor Khan slammed unbeaten 69. Attaullah clinched 6-90 and Abid Hasan 2-25. Earlier, PTV resumed their first innings at overnight score of 42-1 in 9.2 overs.