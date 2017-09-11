LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has said that our confidence is sky high against strong World XI team.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a training match here at the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the three-match World XI series, Malik said the competition would be tough and exciting as the national squad would face a team comprising players around the world. “World XI is a strong team but our confidence is high.”

Appearing optimistic, Malik said that the players are going to play at their home ground and would not disappoint. “Our players will demonstrate good performance as they have been playing domestic cricket, so they are well trained. Gaddafi Stadium is our home ground so we will not disappoint. The senior players need to guide the youngsters.”

When asked majority of the players didn’t have experience of playing international matches inside the country, Malik said: "This is a big opportunity for new players to play in front of their own people. Those feelings can’t be described in words.” Replying to another query, the cricketer said it is too early to talk about the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2019 World Cup.

Arthur believes Independence Cup to open doors for int’l cricket in Pakistan: Head coach Mickey Arthur believes the Independence Cup will open gates for international cricket in the country and Pakistan team wants to win the series.

Arthur said that the series against the World XI is very important for the Pakistani side and they are not taking the other side lightly at all. “We are also focusing on World Cup 2019,” said Arthur.