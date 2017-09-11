LAHORE - Imad XI defeated Sarfraz XI by 7 runs in the closes-contested practice match played here on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium to prepare for the Independence Cup.

Imad XI started the match on worst note, as they couldn’t face the brilliant bowling of Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali, and were all out for 86 runs in 18.5 overs. Shadab Khan emerged as top wicket-taker of practice match as he grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Hasan Ali clinched three wickets for 19 runs. For Imad XI, Imam-ul-Haq scored unbeaten 23 runs hitting two fours while Ahmed Shehzad smashed 17-ball 14 runs with the help of two fours.

Sarfraz XI needed to score 151 runs in 20 overs to win the match as it was a practice game. Sarfraz XI though started well yet they couldn’t achieve the required target and could score 143 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted overs.

From Sarfraz XI, Shoaib Malik emerged as top scorer as he played 51 balls to gather 77 runs with the help of six four and four sixes. He was ably assisted by captain Sarfraz Ahmed who slammed 21-ball 25 runs hitting three fours. For the Imad XI, Sohail Khan, Ruman Raees, Imad Wasim and Fahim Ashraf got one wicket apiece.

All the players played out their hearts during the practice match especially the youngsters were very excited and wanted to give out their best in the match. This game would surely help the players practice well for the upcoming World XI series, which is commencing from September 12 here at the Gaddafi Stadium amid tight security.