Karachi - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Aziz Sethi Sunday announced that no Pakistani player will play in Twenty10 League going to be held soon in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reasoning why Pakistani players would not participate in the league, Sethi said since T10 League was going to be held close to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule and it would eventually affect the PSL, therefore, Pakistani players would not participate in it. “The PCB has nothing to do with T10 League and neither would it support the league in UAE. We do not want any cricket league taking place that would have bad effects on the PSL,” he said adding that the novice 10-over league has no legal status.

The PCB chief said that the cricket board would not release its players for any such league. Schedule for the T10 League has not been announced yet, but it is reportedly going to be held in early next year in clash with the PSL schedule.

Team Punjabis, Team Pakhtoons, Team Lankans, Team Sindhis, Team Maratha, Team Banglas and Team Keralites are among other teams of the T10 League, which is being held under a private conglomerate and this league will have 10-over-a-side match. Sethi said the matches of PSL would be held according to the schedule.