PR Colombo - Pakistan side represented by Jinnah Government College (JGC) won their first match of the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Final against India represented by Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce (MMCC College), Pune in the World Final being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The match today was comfortably won by Pakistan team with 7 wickets in hand. Batting first, India could score only 80 runs in 15.4 overs. Pakistan’s Hasan Mohsin was hero of the day as he clinched four wickets and helped his team restrict the opponents to a low total. Pakistan replied strong and succeeded in achieving the target for the loss of just three wickets. Now Pakistan team will take Australia team today (September 11).

Red Bull Campus Cricket Tournament director Brendon Kuruppu said: “There’s nothing quite like a high-intensity tournament to test the mettle of developing cricketers, and that’s exactly what the Campus Cricket World Final is. You learn and improve from playing against the best. This tournament is a wonderful opportunity for players to pick each other’s brains and share their own knowledge on the game, while also showing the world what they’ve got.”

The 2016 World Final saw several last-over finishes, partly because of the energiser over where each batting side gets one per innings, with runs counting double, but any wickets lost will cost five penalty runs. This can be taken at any point after the powerplay overs, and was used in 2016 to prompt either a mid-innings surge, or as part of teams’ acceleration at the end.