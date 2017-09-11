After much wait and anticipation, the Faf du Plessis-led World XI has reached Pakistan for the series with green shirts. The players of World XI landed at Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore last night.

This is a major step for revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

The World XI stars are all set to embark on the journey to Lahore.

Bring it on!#CricketKiHalalala #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/8M3C98LmNF — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2017





The team was then taken to hotel under tight security. World XI will play three-match T20 series starting from September 12th. All the matches will be played in Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.





No major team, apart from Zimbabwe, has toured Pakistan since 2009 when Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in Lahore. But now players like Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, George Bailey, Grant Elliot, Morne Morkel and others are visiting Pakistan.



