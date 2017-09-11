Australian cricketer Ben Cutting is excited over visiting Pakistan with World XI.

During an interview, Cutting said that he is thoroughly looking forward to the tour. "I found out about two to three weeks back that I am part of the team when Andy Flower gave me a call and good news," said Cutting.

"After 20 years I want to look back and say that I was one of those international tours that took international cricket back to Pakistan," he said.

The Aussie cricketer asserted that another plus point is that this is happening under banner of World XI which hopefully will bring together not only people in Pakistan together but also around the world.

"Hopefully we will show that world that cricket can work in Pakistan."

The World XI reached Pakistan yesterday for a three-match T20 series starting from September 12th.