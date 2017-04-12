ISLAMABAD-Former two-time Abbottabad Region president and ex-Pakistan Cricket Board governing body member Amir Nawab lambasted at the PCB for not handling great batsman Younus Khan saga properly and forcing him to retire from all formats of the game.

Talking to The Nation, Amir said: “Instead of taking benefit from Younus’ experience and appoint him skipper for two years to groom young Test captain Sarfraz, he was left with no other option but to make honourable exit. Younus had won world T20 title for Pakistan, scored 34 centuries at an average of more than 50, so I think it was PCB’s wrong policy, which forced him to retire. I am sure Pakistan team will struggle badly in the absence of Younus and Misbah.”

Amir said when he was PCB Governing Board member, he always raised the voice for justice and advocated the youngsters should be given maximum chances, but one should keep in mind, Test cricket is completely different, experience counts too much, with both highly experienced players Younus and Misbah retiring, Pakistan team will suffer badly and with series against top cricket playing nations coming thick and fast, it would take a lot of extraordinary efforts from Sarfraz and company to even stand realistic chances of doing well against big guns without two heavyweights.”

He said Younus deserved better treatment. “The PCB’s response was highly painful. Younus served Pakistan cricket for more than two decades and could have easily scored 40 or may be 50 centuries, as he still had two years cricket left in him. He should have been named skipper as soon as Misbah announced his decision to retire after the West Indies series.”

“PCB is showering countless blessings on yes men, associations are in courts, Board of Governor member from Peshawar is no more Peshawar Region president, but he is still the PCB BOG member and enjoying incentives, as he took stay order from civil court and the PCB is fully backing him. This attitude must be changed and genuine persons should be given chances to represent their respective regions in the PCB BoG,” Amir concluded.