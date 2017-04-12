Islamabad-Top seed Aqeel Khan will face M Abid in the men’s singles final of the Subh-e-Nau National Hard Court Tennis Championship 2017, after registering convincing victory against Muzammil in the semifinal played here at PSB hard courts on Tuesday.

Abid must consider himself lucky to avoid semifinal clash against Netherlands giant-killing Rik Van Grewen, who has to forfeit his semifinal, as he has to catch back home flight, otherwise, it would have been a highly entertaining match and Abid could have to dig very deep to beat his opponent.

Aqeel was in awesome form and never gave Muzammil even glimmer of hope, as he just finished off the youngster without any resistance at all in the first semifinal. Aqeel broke the second and fourth games of Muzammil to take the first set 6-2 in just 32 minutes and took the second with same margin of 6-2. Earlier, Aqeel outclassed Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan in quarterfinals winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 while Muzammil defeated Yasir Khan in the quarterfinals winning 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Top seed Sara Mansoor reached the final of the ladies singles category after beating former national champion Mahvish Chishtie in the first semifinal 6-0, 6-0, while Meheq Khokhar defeated Nida Ikram 6-1, 6-0 in the second semifinal. The ladies singles final will be held today (Wednesday) at 10am. The boys U-18 final will be played between Aqib Umer and Saqib Umer. Saqib won his match against Hamza Bin Rehan 6-3, 6-3, while Aqib beat Ahmed Asjad 2-1, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Their final will be played at 11am today. Federal Finance Minister M Ishaq Dar will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.