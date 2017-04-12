LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday issued a notice of charge to opener Nasir Jamshed for violation of articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Jamshed, who has been accused for his alleged involvement in the spot fixing scandal, which rocked the PSL-2, is in England these days. "Nasir Jamshed has been given a time-frame of 14 days to respond to the notice of charge," said PCB official here.

Both the clauses are related to an individual’s role in on-going investigations of the case and both carries different level of penalties, if charges are proven. The clause 2.4.6 of PCB’s anti-corruption code says that “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code (by any Participant), including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.”

While, the clause 2.4.7 says “Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under this Anti- Corruption Code (by any Participant), including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

However, if charges are proven, Nasir could face a possible life ban as penalties – according to PCB’s anti-corruption code – for both the violation carries a maximum life time ban, while the minimum ban for 2.4.6 is six month.

Nasir Jamshed was suspended by PCB on February 13 this year for violating its code of conduct. The player was also investigated by Britain’s National Crime Agency in February on request of PCB. He’s currently in United Kingdom and awaits outcome of NCA investigations.

The PCB also referred Shahzaib Hassan's matter to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, he said. Shahzaib was among four cricketers including Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and M Irfan, who were allegedly involved in the spot fixing scandal.

Irfan is the only cricketer whose fate has been decided in the spot fixing scandal as he has been banned for one year and fined one million rupees. "PCB's investigations with regard to any potential breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code will carry on as the PCB continues with its relentless commitment to uproot the menace of corrupt practices from the game of cricket," he said.

PCB SOURCES SAY NASIR NOT OFF THE HOOK YET: The PCB may charge Nasir Jamshed on other counts too, when “things are ready”. The PCB source confirmed that Nasir was charged under this clause for his refusal to appear before the board to answer its questions. “We have charged Nasir with refusal to appear before us to answer our questions and obstructing the cause of our enquiry,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

The source added that Nasir will have to face further charges and he will not get away with these two charges only. “In the near future, we will charge him on other counts too,” said the source. “In due course, when we are ready. Right now he is suspended indefinitely,” the source responded when asked when further charges would be laid on him. The PCB source further said at the moment, the board could also punish Nasir via its disciplinary committee and the opening batsman faces suspension of six months to life time.