Haas downs Opelka in Houston

LOS ANGELES - Experience trumped youth Monday as 39-year-old Tommy Haas defeated 19-year-old Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the ATP clay court tournament in Houston, Texas. “It’s nice to win these matches, especially against the young guys who are going to be around for a long time,” said Germany’s Haas. “The nerves when you’re trying to win a match are something you can’t practice. You can run all day on the treadmill, be in the gym a lot, but you can’t substitute that for match play,” he added. “Hopefully I can recover well and be ready for Wednesday.” The ATP said the age disparity between Haas and Opelka was one of the biggest in a tour match in recent years. He’ll be aiming to upset top-seeded American Jack Sock in the second round.–AFP

PTV rout ZTBL to win Patrons Trophy

ISLAMABAD – PTV overpowered ZTBL by 71 runs to win the Patrons Trophy Grade-II trophy here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Chasing the target of 232 runs, ZTBL were bundled out for 160 in just 44.5 overs. Hamza Nadeem was top performer for PTV by grabbing 10 wickets in the final, as he took 5-27 in the first innings and 5-52 in the second. With this win, PTV earned the right to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. PCB governing board member Shakil Shaikh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and gave away trophy and Rs 500,000 to PTV skipper Zohaib Ahmed and Rs 250,000 and trophy to Imran Khan Sr. Hamza Nadeem was player of the final, Rizwan Hussain best batsmen, Salman Ali Agha best bowler and Kashif Bhatti best all-rounder/outstanding cricketer and all received Rs 50,000 each.–Staff Reporter

Salman captures captain’s top scorer award

LAHORE - Golden Eagles captain Salman Khan won the captain’s top scorer award in the Amir Cables T20 Tournament. Salman slammed 131 runs in six matches to claim back-to-back awards in the ongoing season of veterans T20 tournaments. In captain’s competition, he beat Hammad Maqbool from Turk Plast, Mohsin Aftab of Aftab Qarshi, Amir Ilyas Butt of Amir Cables and Rizwan Nisar of Lahore Whites. “I am enjoying playing cricket and I am practicing hard on batting and that is why I was able to win captain’s competition and second such award in as many as tournaments,” he said on Tuesday. He said it was a big honour for him that his team won the Amir Cables final to add another victory to its credit. “We have good national ranking veteran players in our side, who helped us win the title.”–Staff Reporter

Faisal wins Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE – Faisal Sayid has emerged as the gross winner in the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf here at the Royal Palm golf course. Faisal scored gross 77 to win the prestigious trophy. Hussain Hamid was runner-up with a gross score of 79. The first net went to Amir Kabir with a net score of 74 while Imran F Mian was the runner-up with net score of 76. The winner of handicap category 13 to 18 was Jaudat Hussain while Max Babri was runner-up. In the same handicap category, net winner was Imran Amjad and Ahmed Bux Tarrar was runner-up and also hit the longest drive. Farid Malik picked up the nearest to the pin prize. The champion in seniors section was Zia Maqbool with the best net while Tariq Malik captured the best gross. In the end, Dr Jawad Khan distributed prizes amongst the winners.–Staff Reporter

Ahmed in Thailand Bowling final round

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s No 1 tenpin bowler Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera excelled in the 43rd MWA Singha Thailand International Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017, where he stormed into the final round. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said: “We sent top four top bowlers including Ahmer Abbas, Ali Surya, Afzal Akhtar and Danyal Shah for the event. Unfortunately, I could not make it with the team as I am injured, but we were quite sure that these bowlers, who enjoy tremendous reputation, will do well in the event. Our main hopes were with 17-year-old Ahmer and I hope he will do well in the final round.” Ahmar with a massive 217 total average fixed his spot in the final and this is done without proper coach and almost zero support from government, he added.–Staff Reporter