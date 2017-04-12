Karachi - Wife of former opener Nasir Jamshed has come down hard on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling the board ‘unprofessional’ while issuing notice of charge to the cricketer.

Soon after the news broke, Nasir’s wife lashed the cricket board on Twitter, saying that her husband or his lawyers were not informed by the PCB. “Could u ask them 2 inform Nasir or his lawyer,” Dr Samara Afzal said on Twitter while quoting news of Nasir’s suspension. Jamshed's wife also lashed out at what she called the apparent "lack of professionalism" in the PCB. She further said in the same tweet that Nasir’s lawyers were waiting to hear from the PCB for over a week now. “They have not replied to Nasir’s lawyer for over a week,” she said in the same tweet.