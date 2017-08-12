LAHORE - The 1st SNGPL National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship 2017 inaugurated here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Friday.

In the men’s single matches, Ahsan Ayaz (PIA) beat Zahir Shah (KP) 9/11, 11/8, 11/3, 11/7, Amaad Fareed (SNGPL) beat Abbas Shaukat (KP) 11/9, 4/11, 5/11, 11/3, 16/14, Israr Ahmad (SNGPL) beat Ali Bukhari (PB) 11/9, 8/11, 11/1, 9/11, 11/5.

In the women’s senior category, Sadia Gul (SNGPL) beat Madina Zafar (SNGPL) 12/10, 7/11, 11/9, 11/6, Rushna Mehboob (ZTBL) beat Sibgha Arshad (PB) 11/6, 11/3, 11/3, Riffat Khan (Wapda) beat Anum Aziz (Sindh) 11/4, 11/7, 11/8, Tayyab Aslam (ZTBL) beat Nauman Khan (Sindh) 11/5, 8/11, 12/10, 11/2, Maria Toor (Wapda) beat Komal Khan (KP) 11/4, 11/2, 11/1.

SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif was the chief guest while DMD Amir Tufail and other SNGPL officials, PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem, vice president Tariq Farooq Rana, match officials and others were also present on the occasion to witness the opening games.

The chief guest lauded the efforts of his team as well as Punjab Squash Association (PSA) for such a great arrangements. “Out of top 32 players who are taking part in this mega event, 6 male and 5 female players are being sponsored by SNGPL. Top seed Israr Ahmed is also from SNGPL.”

Talking to media, top female squash player Maria Toorpakai Wazir, sister of MNA Ayesha Gulalai, said: “I am not a politician but a sports person so my focus is just sports. People should avoid brining politics in sports. I always respect to former and current heroes including Imran Khan, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and others. I never mind whatever people talk about me.

“I am here to play good squash and want to win and improve my national ranking. I hope these types of tournaments provide good platform for women players. There is a lack of education and health in Pakistan and my aim is to improve health and education of next generations. I want to work for women of Pakistan. After my retirement, I can think about joining politics,” she added.